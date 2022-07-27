The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday, 27th July 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear the fascinating story of Tess Arbez from Haute Savoie in France, who Sue spoke with ahead of the Winter Olympics in February when she was competing for Team Ireland in skiing. She has strong Irish connections as her grandfather was born in Carlow. There was a special reception held for her at Carlow Town Hall today.

Brock Butler and Laurence O’Toole join Sue in the studio to chat about The Secret Garden, an art exhibition between two galleries in Kilkenny and Thomastown.

Edwina Grace was out in Urlingford to chat about the Bank of Ireland building there. She was also at the Camogie kids training in UPMC Nowlan Park last night. She gives us the latest on both.

Gary O’Keeffe and his wife of Strong gens have welcomed beautiful baby twins in to the world this week. Gary shares his family’s IVF story with us.