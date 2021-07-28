The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 28th July 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Michael Manning, dad of Olympian Cliodhna Manning, talks about his daughter who is in Tokyo with her 4×400 relay team,

Flossie and the Beach Cleaners is looking for you to help clean up our beaches and waterways with their “The Big Weigh In” event,

Fergus Keane, Manager at Mount Carmel, talks about “Cycle without Age” and their fundraise “Mount Carmel Annual Golf Classic 2021”,

HIQA’s report on child services during 2020, Eva Boyle on this,

Mark Dunne of IT Carlow’s student Union tells us why he wants real not virtual graduations to take place this Autumn,

