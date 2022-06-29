The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 29th June 2022

The Way It Is;

Sue dropped in on a retirement reception for Marian O Driscoll, who leaves the Mother of Fair Love School in Kilkenny after 20 years tomorrow.

Bríd Meehan, CEO of KASA formerly the Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre joins Sue to talk through the Government’s new zero tolerance strategy on violence against women.

Tetiana Kushchyk updates us on KCLR’s Ukranian Service.

A Carlow-Kilkenny artistic collaboration, Rennie Buenting tells us all about it.

Shannon brings us the traffic arrangements for the Horizon Irish Open.