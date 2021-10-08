Thefts of collection boxes from two Carlow churches described as ‘Despicable’

A despicable act is how the theft of collection boxes from two Carlow churches has been described.

The boxes were stolen yesterday morning from the churches in Ballon and Rathoe.

Gardaí say both were taken in the space of an hour and a half and no other such incidents were reported in the local area.

They’re appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the area to contact them in Tullow.

Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.