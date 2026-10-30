Callan Councillor Joe Lyons says he is “deflated” and frustrated that works on the Kings River may now be delayed until 2028.

Speaking to KCLR, he says the community had been gearing up for work to begin next year, but further planning and environmental assessments mean another delay.

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Councillor Lyons said that while the project will provide a permanent solution to the river’s problems, this is the third time the project has been put back.

“The works that are going to carry out will be good. That’s the good part. There will be a permanent solution, which is what we all want and the bad news is that it’s will be looking like 2028. So, we’re now going to another year where we’re gearing ourselves up for July of 2027.”

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“It has to go for planning, and once it goes for planning, it’ll be the end of the year. This takes months and months, and a lot depends then on when the planning is, it could take 3 to 6 months for the planning just to be passed.”