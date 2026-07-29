Carlow footballer Anne Roche says the squad is exactly where they want to be as they count down to Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Final.

Ed Burke’s side take on Antrim at Croke Park, aiming to complete a remarkable campaign by claiming All-Ireland honours.

The match will be broadcast live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency, with coverage brought to you by Dan Morrissey & Co.

Carlow head into the decider after an outstanding season, winning all 17 of their matches to date and earning their first-ever appearance in an All-Ireland Ladies Football Final at Croke Park.

Speaking to KCLR Sport, Roche said playing in an All-Ireland final is something every player dreams of.

“It means everything, this is what you dream of. You want to be preparing to play an All-Ireland final in Croke Park. We are over the moon, absolutely delighted.

“We are training hard, we have put so much work in over the last few months.”

Carlow will now hope all of that hard work pays off on Sunday as they bid to make history and bring the TG4 All-Ireland Junior title back to the county.

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