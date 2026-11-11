Hunreds of schools across the country are understood to have been in receipt of another threatening email.

It landed in inboxes at 9:30am this morning and is believed to contain a blanket as opposed to a specific threat.

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A local Garda spokesperson’s confirmed they’ve had a number of reports and have connected to the school principal network for primary and secondary schools and are working through the reports, dispatching mobile resources to a number of properties.

Investigations are underway.

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Considered by many to be another hoax, schools will liaise where necessary with parents and guardians.

It’s the latest such correspondence after similar was sent in October and before that in May.

Yesterday, An Garda Síochána’s Deputy Commissioner Paul Cleary issued the following advice to individuals and organisations that are in receipt of threats of any nature;