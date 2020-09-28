Three Ireland’s 5G network is being launched today in Carlow, Kilkenny & the rest of the country

Three Ireland’s launching its 5G network today in every county.

Prepay, bill pay and business customers will be able to access the technology on supported devices, with 35% of the population initially being covered.

It comes as a major network failure left Three customers without internet service for hours yesterday, however it’s not believed to be related to today’s launch.

Three is the last major Irish network to turn on the new technology, and Business Post tech editor Emmet Ryan says it’s crucial they get it right noting “Particularly with the new iPhone coming out because, don’t get me wrong, there’s lots of great phones on the market already have 5G, particularly from Samsung and Huawei, but there’s a huge chunk of the market who will only use an Apple phone and they will buy the Apple phone as soon as it comes out so with 5G enabled a lot of them, no matter what note they’re on, will want to be able get 5G as soon as possible”.

Technology correspondent, Jess Kelly, has this advice for anyone looking to access the new 5G feature “The first thing you do is you check the coverage map of your mobile network and you see if they have 5G in the area where you live & where you work, you can go to Vodafone.ie, Eir.ie, Three.ie and go to their coverage map, if you decide that you do want to you have to have a 5G enabled phone and be on one of the 5G plans”.