Three more Covid-19 related deaths with 1,012 new cases, including in Carlow and Kilkenny

Three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre with 1,012 new cases confirmed, as of midnight Friday (9th October).

It’s the highest number of new positive tests seen in 24 hours since the outbreak reached Ireland.

241 of them are in Dublin, 112 in Cork, 80 in Cavan, 72 in Meath, 66 in Galway with the remaining 441 spread across 21 other counties. It means there are new incidences in Carlow and Kilkenny but the numbers haven’t been supplied. They are in addition to the 505 positive tests in Kilkenny and the 305 in Carlow as of midnight Thursday (8th October).

The 1,012 most recent notifications are pretty much evenly divided between male and female. 71% are aged under 45 years with the average age being 30.

As of 2pm today 199 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 31 of whom are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says “I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating. All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight”.

He continues “The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39% increase”.

And adds “All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating. For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week. The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday 9th October was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

Dr Holohan also says “Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says “In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory confirmed cases to hospital and four new admissions to ICU. There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU. Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks.”