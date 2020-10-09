Three motorists to appear before courts in Carlow & Kilkenny for driving under the influence of an intoxicant

A motorist who failed a road side breath test at a checkpoint in Carlow last night was later found to be twice the legal limit.

He was arrested after being stopped on the Dublin Road and has been charged to Carlow District Court.

It follows similar arrests in Thomastown on Wednesday; two motorists at two separate locations were over the legal limit with both charged to Kilkenny District Court.

Gardai are reminding that you never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.