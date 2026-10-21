Gardai are still questioning three people in connection with the deaths of four members of a family in an arson attack in Waterford city last week.

The man aged in his 50s and two women in their 30s were arrested yesterday.

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Jessica Dalton and Cian Stacey have already been charged in connection with the attack on a house in the Birchwood estate last Tuesday morning, which left two children in a critical condition in hospital.

The funerals of Philip and Kim and their sons, Callum and Jayden English, took place on Monday.