GAA Palestine has lodged an appeal over the denial of visas for their planned trip this month.

Today is the last day the visas could be approved, in order for the trip to go ahead.

The department had until close of business today to reverse the decision in time.

A team of 33 children and 14 mentors from the West Bank were due to arrive for a summer tour this Friday.

GAA Palestine founder, Carlow man Stephen Redmond is pleading with officials to do the right thing, he believes there is still hope.