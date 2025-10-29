A locally based, nationwide serving bus company has tweaked its timetable for a service that passes through Kilkenny.

JJ Kavanagh’s changes to its 717 Dublin to Clonmel offering results in an earlier arrival time at the final destination and also affects departure times for all stops from MacDonagh Junction in Kilkenny city onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT



Intending passengers are asked to check their journey times and if you’ve a pre-booked ticket for travel the time on it may now be incorrect.

Meanwhile, during the Hallowe’en holidays some college and Local Link services have also been paused, resuming next Monday (3rd November).

Full details here.