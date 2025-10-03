Tirlán, Ireland’s leading farmer-owned agri-food and nutrition cooperative, today launched its bold new Generational Renewal Programme, backed by a €15

million support package.

The initiative contains a number of measures designed to assist and support those taking over dairy farms in the Tirlán catchment area, including new entrants, family successors and those taking on additional units.

The program offers up to €50,000 euro support to new entrants or those who are starting up milk production on a greenfield site, they will also get a 2 cent per liter bonus on all the milk they produce for the first three years.

Tirlán Chairperson John Murphy said: “Across Ireland and around the world, farming faces a generational crossroads. The need for renewal within our sector has never been more urgent, yet it is also a time filled with possibility. Agriculture offers a bright and promising future for today’s generation and those to come.”

John Murphy said “dairy farming is an attractive career and the Tirlán programme is designed to enable and support the next generation to farm the land. “Dairy needs the

energy and ambition of youth and of new entrants to the sector. To encourage and support those entering a career in dairy farming, we are delighted to play our role with the launch of our Generational Renewal Programme. It offers real meaningful financial and practical supports to assist with entry to dairy farming as a career.”