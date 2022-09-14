Tools, gates, wheelbarrow and more taken in separate thefts at points across Carlow and Kilkenny

Separate thefts of tools, gates and more are under investigation by gardaí across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Two gates, one 16 foot, the other 12 foot, were taken from a field at Coppenagh, Graignamanagh between 8pm last Thursday (8th Sept) and 5pm on Friday (9th Sept).

Also on Friday, after 1am and before 11am, a Makita Router and Makita Saw were taken from a black Opel Mokka car in Woodgrove, Tullow Road in Carlow town.

Sometime between 6:30pm that evening and 9:30am Saturday (10th Sept) morning a number of tools went missing from a shed in Knockmoylan, Mullinavat.

A padlock on the building was broken to gain entry and items targeted include a Stihl black and yellow chainsaw, two DeWalt black and yellow handheld drill, a DeWalt black and yellow grinder, a black and yellow DeWalt chainsaw and a large green wheelbarrow.

And a red Yanmar powerwasher was taken during a burglary at a property in Dysart, Castlecomer between 9am on Friday and 4pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the areas mentioned or who has details on any of the above is asked to contact their local garda station.