Top EU Business Award for Kilkenny’s FRS Recruitment

Kilkenny’s FRS Recruitment has been named Best IT Recruitment Company in the Republic of Ireland.

It was announced as part of the European Enterprise Awards, presented by EU Business News.

The local company experienced a surge in demand for their IT recruitment division last year with an increase of around 30% in the total job postings handled by the firm.

In 2021 they recorded a 79% increase in the number of roles handled in Kilkenny with further growth forecast for 2022.

Kilkenny’s Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said receiving the award was an honour:

“The demand for IT roles has risen extensively over that time, which saw the total number of IT roles we co-ordinated jump by 30% over the course of 2021 – a trend we expect to continue well into 2022”

Her remarks were echoed by Darragh O’Brien, Head of IT with FRS Recruitment:

“We know that successful recruitment is more than just connecting people with the relevant skills with open positions, it’s also about making sure it is the right fit for both the employer and the candidate”.