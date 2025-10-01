The Tourism Minister and a well-known English TV personality are among attendees of today’s Irish Tourism Industry Confederation conference in Kilkenny.

Timmy Mallett has been a star of children’s television, he also struck a chord with his take on track ‘Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini’ and more.

More recently the long-distance cycling adventurer has been on something of a bike tour of Ireland and last night landed at the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

He’s here to attend the event which is titled ‘Resilience in an Uncertain World’ and is due to set out urgent priorities for Ireland’s largest indigenous industry just a week away from the reveal of Budget 2026.

Key topics to be covered include restoring the hospitality VAT rate to 9%, lifting the Dublin Airport passenger cap and strengthening Brand Ireland in the US and new markets.

Other speakers and panelists include Minister for Tourism Peter Burke TD, hospitality expert Francis Brennan, tech entrepreneur Mark Little, Fáilte Ireland Chair Ruth Andrews, CEO of the Dalata Hotel Group Dermot Crowley, AIB CEO & President of IBEC Colin Hunt, Economist Jim Power and former Ambassador Dan Mulhall with broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald the moderator.