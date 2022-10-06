KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Tourists praise Kilkenny city for its colour, ambience and more
Hear too where Ireland sits when everyday costs are compared to those of the States and mainland Europe
Tourism may have suffered during the pandemic, but it seems our part of the country is still on the map for many visitors.
The Marble City is typically awash with tourists during the summer months but as we head deeper into Autumn there appears to be more than usual arriving to check out the local sites.
These people on local streets have been telling KCLR News what brought them there: