Tractors are key to the fundraising fun in both Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend.

A crew in Callan is preparing for the off with registration from 12noon before their event at 1pm.

Fergus Keane is the Manager of Mount Carmel and outlines the details of today’s event;

Meanwhile, the Cork to Carlow Tractor Club landed locally early this morning.

They’ve raised €600,000 for Children’s Health Foundation over two decades and this year decided to hold ‘Ready Sunset Go’ traveling from County Clare overnight in solidarity with the nurses who help those in need at times when most of us are in bed.

They arrived in Bagenalstown in time for breakfast at Doyle’s at Royal Oak.

You can still help the team – more here.