Questions are being asked by motorists attempting to travel through or around our locality.

Traffic’s been very heavy on the Kilkenny ring road in recent days and many behind the wheel say it can’t all be down to schools returning, with the wet weather not helping either.

It’s been particularly problematic around the Bennettsbridge Road Roundabout and also on the approaches to the city from Freshford and Castlecomer this morning with huge tailbacks.

In Carlow, the N80 at Strawhall appears to be the busiest stretch so far.

Meanwhile, on the Waterford city / south Kilkenny border it appears the new bridge is being tested this morning;