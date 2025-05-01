Kilkenny motorists can expect some traffic delays this evening, but it’s all for a wonderful cause. A major tractor run, organised by students from Kilkenny College, will be taking place to raise vital funds for Barnardos, a charity that supports vulnerable children and families.

Now in its 13th year, the event is a cherished tradition in Kilkenny, and this year’s run will start at 6 PM from JVW Transport in Gowran. The tractors will then travel through various parts of Kilkenny, making their way to St Kieran’s College, where they are expected to arrive around 7:30 PM.

Deputy Principal of Kilkenny College Aubrey O’Keeffe, spoke to KCLR News about the run: