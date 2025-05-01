Kilkenny motorists can expect some traffic delays this evening, but it’s all for a wonderful cause. A major tractor run, organised by students from Kilkenny College, will be taking place to raise vital funds for Barnardos, a charity that supports vulnerable children and families.
Now in its 13th year, the event is a cherished tradition in Kilkenny, and this year’s run will start at 6 PM from JVW Transport in Gowran. The tractors will then travel through various parts of Kilkenny, making their way to St Kieran’s College, where they are expected to arrive around 7:30 PM.
Deputy Principal of Kilkenny College Aubrey O’Keeffe, spoke to KCLR News about the run:
“It’s always an exciting event, and we’re really proud of the students for organizing it year after year. We’ll be starting in Gowran, then heading through the outskirts of Kilkenny City before arriving at the college,” said O’Keeffe.