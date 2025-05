Emergency services are currently responding to a road traffic incident on the N76 between Kilkenny and Callan.

Gardaí and Fire Services are at the scene of a two-car collision, which happened opposite Tyreland.

A Stop/Go traffic system is now in place and is expected to remain for at least the next hour and a half.

At this stage, there are no reports of any serious injuries, but motorists are being advised to approach the area with caution and expect delays.