A Kilkenny secondary school is set to open at its new location this week and traffic will be impacted.

The CBS will move from James’ Street in the city to its purpose-built building on the Dunningstown Road, initially opening to staff only from Tuesday with Cairdeas students joining on Thursday and fifth years Friday before others join on different days next week. (Full calendar here).

It means a changed road layout for the area and Gardaí are warning that those who do not adhere to the plan are at risk of getting fixed charge notices.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe has more;