Traffic restrictions in place for Kilkenny v Dublin in UPMC Nowlan Park today

Thousands of GAA supporters will be descending on Kilkenny today as the Cats first league game of the year takes place.

They’re up against Dublin in Nowlan Park from 2 o’clock.

Gardaí say they’ll be implementing road closures from 12.30 today – closing the O’Loughlin Road, and the Hebron Road as well, between the Castlecomer Road and the O’Loughlin Road junctions.

However, they say there will still be access from the Hebron Road to the MacDonagh Junction Carpark.

The closures will be lifted after throw-in but will be put in place again 10 minutes before the end of the match until the crowd disperses.