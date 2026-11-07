Six-year-old Elliot English, who was critically injured in an arson attack on his home in Waterford City, has died.

He has become the fifth member of his family to lose their life following the devastating blaze at the Birchwood Estate on Tuesday, October 13th.

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Elliot passed away at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin, following the previous tragic passings of his parents, Philip and Kim, and his two brothers, Callum and Jayden. His family has confirmed his passing with profound sadness, describing it as an incredibly difficult time.

Waterford City East Councillor Declan Barry says the six-year-old’s death is another devastating blow to the local community.

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“Once again, the community, well, they won’t be found wanting. They’ll rally round the family and relatives and that. And we’re going to stand together as a community. And, unfortunately, going to face another funeral. It’s just heart breaking, absolutely devastating.” he said.