“Transformative for our schools” as close to €2million in ICT funding for Kilkenny and Carlow primary & post primaries

Close to two million euro in Information and Communications Technology funding’s been allocated to schools locally according to FG TD John Paul Phelan.

Over 1.1 million’s been granted to primary & post primaries in Kilkenny with a further €746,000 plus for Carlow.

It’s part of a €50 million nation-wide investment in ICT announced by Education Minister Norma Foley which will be paid out in early December.

Deputy Phelan says “The €50 million payments involve €40m ICT Grant funding issued to all eligible schools in line with previous years, to support the embedding of the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning. A further €10m is to be invested in measures to provide for the continuity of teaching and learning using digital technology. The Department’s capital budget was increased in 2020 to facilitate the payment of these grants in December 2020″.

He adds “Of this, €564,973 will be invested in primary schools across Kilkenny, with a further €544,335 for secondary schools. This brings investment in Kilkenny to €1,109,308 and will be transformative for our schools. A further €375,495 is earmarked for primary schools in Carlow, along with €370,686 for second level schools bringing the Carlow investment to €746,181”.

Minister Foley said “This funding, including €10m for Covid-19 specific measures, will allow schools to put in place robust systems to enable the use of digital technologies within the school, and also provide for remote learning”.

She also says “Those measures can include the purchase of digital devices to loan to students and teachers, software, essential learning platforms and other ICT solutions as determined by the needs of the individual school. It will be paid on an automatic basis to every recognised school in the country”.

Minister Foley adds “There is little doubt that the potential and importance of digital learning and the use of digital technologies has come into sharper focus in light of recent experiences. Digital learning is an essential component of a modern curriculum, and this funding will help schools to equip their students with the skills and competencies they will need to thrive”.

In conclusion she notes “This year’s extended period of school closure has served to underscore the immense value of education and its power in our children and young people’s lives. Investment in education is one of this government’s top priorities. I am delighted to announce this funding today to assist schools to support their digital technology programmes, as well as broader teaching and learning.”