Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien will meet with council officials from the south east today to discuss the future of Waterford Airport.

A commercial flight hasn’t left the airport since 2016, and around 12 million euro is needed for a runway extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford, Conor McGuinness says the government is the missing piece to the airport’s future, noting; “It’s several years ago and several ministers ago that a commitment was given that Government would part fund the runway extension; private investors are at the table, they’ve put their money up, and Waterford city and county council, Wexford County Council and Kilkenny County Council have also put their money on the table, the missing piece now is Government”.