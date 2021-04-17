Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 16th April 2021)

Spring has sprung and with it too has come a level of increased positivity.

We’re now able to travel further than within our 5km and things are looking up weatherwise.

The European Union’s health passport looks set to kick in for the summer, the popularity of cruises appears to be soaring and in line with that MSC are planning on having a range of ships on the go across the continent.

It also seems as if many people are preparing to travel when we get the go-ahead with 80,000 passports waiting to be processed at the Irish passport office.

And it looks like Hawaii, Lanzarote are among a range of destinations are among those to the fore being considered.

Each Friday after 9am Kilkenny Tom Britton of Marble City Travel joins our John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast to discuss the latest updates.

