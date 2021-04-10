Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 9th April 2021)

Travel continues to be an ever-changing situation and so much information’s coming at us, it’s often difficult to know where we’re actually at.

The UK has a roadmap set to roll out from May 17, but what does that mean for the EU green pass and other countries’ individual ideals?

Each Friday after 9am Kilkenny Tom Britton of Marble City Travel joins our John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast to discuss the latest updates.

This week there were many including what you can and can’t expect if you’ve been vaccinated, the ways you may have to quarantine travelling to/from this and other country and more.

Plenty of positives, including Ryanair‘s new route between Shannon & Corfu, Royal Caribbean‘s new sailing out of Cyprus and the top ten beaches of Ireland as outlined by Lonely Planet.

That last one alone would make you wonder do we really need to leave home shores at all!

