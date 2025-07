The trial of former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey is due to get underway today.

The 54-year-old Gowran native who now has an address in Maynooth, Co Kildare, if facing 21 fraud and forgery charges – all of which he denies.

Today’s appearance was set when he appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in November 2023.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.