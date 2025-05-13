Tributes are being paid to trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore who announced her retirement last evening after a 16 year career.

The Tipperary native who lives in Carlow made history as the first female in her sport to win both the Grand National, in 2021 on Minella Times, and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2022 on A Plus Tard.

She retires at the age of 35 with 18 Cheltenham Festival wins, leaving behind a legacy that changed the face of racing.

Ms. Blackmore described John ‘Shark’ Hanlon as a catalyst for her career as the trainer provided her with a first winner

Speaking to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty he said he was thrilled for a person who was so committed, so too was local champion trainer Willie Mullins – hear both here;

Added to that, Minister Martin Heydon has sent in the following statement;

“I want to pay tribute to one of the greats of national hunt racing Rachael Blackmore on the announcement of her retirement from what has been a glittering career. The list of achievements including her famous success in the 2021 Aintree Grand National ensure Rachael’s place in history. We’ll never forget her magnificent win on Minella Times in the world’s most famous steeplechase as well as has seeing her claim the Cheltenham Gold Cup, one of 18 Cheltenham festival victories. Taking the leading jockey accolade in Cheltenham 5 years ago was yet another milestone she achieved.

“Rachael’s legacy wasn’t just in race wins, but as a role model for a whole generation of jockeys both female and male. In a sport where men and women complete on a level playing she excelled and is a fantastic ambassador for the horse racing and breeding industry.

“Her singular dedication brought her from ponies, to the point to point world, to Shark Hanlon’s yard where she rode her first winner and became Champion Conditional rider, which then led onto Henry de Bromhead’s stables where she achieved so much in Ireland and beyond.

“I would like to thank Rachael for all of the joy that she brought to so many, for representing all that is good in the Irish horse racing and breeding industry and congratulate her on being one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars and horse racing ambassadors.

“I wish her the very best in the next chapter of her life, sure in the knowledge that she will be successful with whatever ventures she undertakes next.”