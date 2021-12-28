Tributes paid at the passing of Kilkenny GAA Supporters’ Club Secretary, Jim Freeman

Tributes are being paid to the late Jim Freeman, the long-standing secretary of the Kilkenny GAA Supporters’ Club.

The Ferrybank man passed away on St Stephen’s Day.

In a post on their website, Kilkenny GAA have expressed their deep sadness at his passing and said that his presence at games and events would be sadly missed by all.

“All associated with Kilkenny GAA were deeply saddened to hear the news on Monday morning that Jim Freeman, the longstanding Secretary of the Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club had sadly passed away overnight. Jim who had a very long association with Kilkenny GAA had been battling illness for sometime, his presence at games and events will be sadly missed by all.

Jim is survived by his wife Mary, son Kevin and daughter Suzanne, sister Margaret, brothers Fran, Brian and Martin and his extended family. Kilkenny GAA would like to extend its deepest sympathy to Mary and the Freeman family at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Jim will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning after requiem mass in Ferrybank.

Full funeral details for Jim are available here.