The death has been announced of football broadcaster, former magazine editor and Kilkenny resident Danny Kelly. He was 69 years of age and had been diagnosed with throat cancer last March.

London-born Kelly, whose parents were both Irish, edited the New Music Express (NME) and Q Magazine before launching the popular Football365 website.

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He also worked for the BBC before joining TalkSport in 2007, and continued to broadcast remotely for the station following his relocation to North Kilkenny in 2018 alongside his wife Alex.

In a statement, TalkSport said that Danny brought “extraordinary wit, warmth and knowledge to the airwaves. His passion for football, music and life was infectious and his kindness touched everyone around him…We loved you, Danny. We’ll miss you dearly. Our thoughts are with Danny’s family, friends and everyone who loved listening to him.”

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Kelly was a lifelong supporter of Tottenham Hotspur and had presented the Spurs-dedicated ‘View From The Lane’ podcast from August 2021 until March last when he stepped back from broadcasting due to his diagnosis.

In a statement, Tottenham Hotspur FC described Danny Kelly as “one of our own…Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Danny.”