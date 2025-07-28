Tributes have been made to a the proud owner of a local shop that became a cornerstone of the community.

Rose Kavanagh owned and ran Kavanaghs shop on High Street in Bagenalstown for many years.

Known for her entrepreneurial spirit, warmth, and unwavering dedication, she touched the lives of countless people

In a statement to KCLR News Colin Rea chair of Bagenalstown Chamber said “On behalf of the Bagenalstown Area Chamber, we would like to give our condolences to the Kavanagh Family at this time.”

“Ms. Rose Kavanagh, was a stallworth of the community of Bagenalstown. She was an inspiration, being one of the first female entrepreneur and business women of the town.”