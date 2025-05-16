Tullow in County Carlow and Castlebar in Mayo have been added to the government’s Rent Pressure Zone areas.

But questions remain as to how much longer Rent Pressure Zones will last.

Threshold is demanding the scheme continues past the end of this year, when it’s due to expire.

Sam O’Neill from Carlow Property Management says five years ago in Carlow, you could rent a house for under a thousand euro a month – but times have changed significantly: A three bed semi in Carlow is averaging at 1,800 a month and Tullow is almost on par with that.