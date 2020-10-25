Tullow Bridge has been struck again

A large stone on Tullow Bridge has been dislodged after being hit again by a vehicle.

The area’s seen an increase in traffic recently and as a result locals are becoming very concerned over their safety on the bridge.

One local man Kevin Nolan owner of Mace in Tullow, told KCLR news, ”Most local people never wanted the upgrade to the bridge in the first place as it hadn’t caused any issues in the past”. He added ”and since the upgrades the bridge has been struck several times and instead of making it safer it has had the opposite effect”.