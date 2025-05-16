ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Tullow are set to benefit from a welcome enhancement to the town’s public spaces, following the installation of new benches and the upgrading of litter bins across the area.

The improvements, which were recently rolled out by the local council, aim to make the town more accessible and comfortable—particularly for older residents and those with mobility challenges.

Local Councillor Ben Ward hailed the initiative as a step in the right direction, applauding the council’s efforts to enhance Tullow’s outdoor spaces.

“I’m thrilled with the commitment shown by the council,” Cllr. Ward told KCLR News. “These upgrades not only improve the town’s aesthetics, but also support accessibility and environmental sustainability.”

The upgraded bins are part of a broader push to maintain cleanliness and encourage more sustainable waste disposal, complementing the town’s wider efforts to enhance livability and civic pride.