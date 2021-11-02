Technological University for the South East finally being given the official go-ahead

The Technological University for the South East is finally being given the green light.

KCLR understands that a new date of the first of May has been set for its establishment.

It means that any IT Carlow Student who graduates before the end of this academic year will be getting a university degree.

An official announcement from Minister Simon Harris on the merger with Waterford IT is expected in this afternoon (Tuesday).

It’s understood that local TDs are being briefed by the Minister in a meeting at 2pm.