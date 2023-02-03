Twenty people dead following road crashes this year, one of them in the Kilkenny Carlow garda division

156 people were killed on Irish roads in 2022, nine of them locally.

Gardaí and the RSA are starting their latest Road Safety Appeal this morning after 20 more have died on the country’s roads so far this year.

18 lost their lives in January alone, including one man in Kilkenny, making it the largest such death toll for the month since 2013.

All road users are being urged to stay safe and use the roads responsibly this St Brigid’s Bank Holiday Weekend in particular rural roads where the majority of deaths are taking place.

Nine people died on Kilkenny’s roads last year with many incidents recorded both across the county and in Carlow too.