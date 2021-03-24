KCLR News

Carlow Gardai questioning two men after €200,000 cannabis seizure

Two men in their 30s are being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

Two men have been arrested after a massive drugs seizure in Carlow.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €200,000 was found when a van was searched at about 9pm last night on the Carlow-Kildare border.

It was in the Gorteengrone area towards Palatine – some cash and other drugs equipment was also seized.

Two men, both in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

They are being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

