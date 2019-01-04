Two arrested after significant drugs seizure in Kilkenny

Two arrests have been made after a significant drugs seizure locally.

Heroin, Ecstacy and Cannabis believed to be worth around €11,000 were all disovered when a car was stopped at Ballytobin in Co Kilkenny around 6pm yesterday.

A woman was arrested and questioned at Thomastown Garda station but has since been released pending a file to the DPP.

Gardaí from Thomastown, Callan and the divisional drugs unit in Kilkenny carried out a follow-up search in Co Tipperary and a man was arrested.

He is still being questioned in Thomastown Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.