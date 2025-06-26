Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested two men in their 20s following an incident of dangerous driving in the city yesterday.

The incident unfolded around midday when officers observed a vehicle being driven erratically through the city streets. During the pursuit, Gardaí witnessed a quantity of suspected cocaine being discarded from the vehicle, thrown over a wall in what is believed to be an attempt to evade detection.

Both men were apprehended at the scene and taken into custody. They have since been charged in connection with the incident and are scheduled to appear before the Courts at a later date.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing and further updates will be provided as the case develops.

Members of the public with any information related to the incident are encouraged to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.