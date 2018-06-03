KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two arrests made in Kilkenny for driving while on drugs
Two drivers have been arrested in Kilkenny after testing positive for drugs.
The first was on Friday night when members of Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver at a checkpoint who tested positive for cannabis.
The second was arrested last night after being stopped at another checkpoint.
This driver also tested positive for cannabis.
Gardaí are warning people never ever to drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.