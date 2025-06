Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car collision on the N77 Castlecomer Road shortly before 2pm this afternoon.

Fire services and Gardaí responded promptly to the incident, which occurred just outside Kilkenny city. As a result, the road was temporarily closed to traffic, leading to delays for motorists in the area.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported from the collision. Emergency personnel worked quickly to clear the scene, and the road has since fully reopened.