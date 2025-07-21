Kilkenny’s season may have ended without silverware, but two of their stand-out performers have been recognised on The Sunday Game’s Team of the Year.

Huw Lawlor has been named in the number three jersey after another fine campaign. He’s joined on the team by Mossy Keoghan, who was one of the big positives in a mixed championship run for Derek Lyng’s side.

The full selection includes a heavy Tipperary influence, with seven players from Liam Cahill’s All-Ireland-winning team making the cut, including Hurling of the Year Jake Morris. Cork, beaten finalists, have four players included, while Galway and Dublin claim one apiece.

For Kilkenny fans keen for more insight, the KCLR Hurling Podcast returns later this evening with Micky Walsh, Eddie Scally, and the lads picking their own Team of the Year and reflecting on where things went right—and wrong—for the Cats in 2025.

Sunday Game Hurling Team of the Year – 2025

1. Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)

2. Robert Doyle (Tipperary)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Cork)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary)

6. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

7. Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

9. Cathal Mannion (Galway)

10. Jake Morris (Tipperary)

11. Andrew Ormond (Tipperary)

12. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

13. Mossy Keoghan (Kilkenny)

14. John McGrath (Tipperary)

15. Brian Hayes (Cork)

Sunday Game Hurler of the Year: Jake Morris (Tipperary)