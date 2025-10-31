Two Kilkenny outdoor amenities have been listed in the most visited Coillte Recreational Parks in 2024.

Jenkinstown Wood had almost 102,000 visits last year, making it the ninth most visited spot and showing that it’s going from strength to strength with an increase of 13.6% on 2023’s figures.

Close to a €250,000 has been invested there to improve looped walks and adding a fully-accessible trail with new signage and landscaping

The Millennium Woods, also known as Coill an Fhaltaigh in the Castleinch/Aughtanny area of Kilkenny city outskirts, also made the list in the 16th most popular position.

Just over 61,500 stopped by there in the year to December.

Avondale Forest Park in County Wicklow topped the poll with almost 345,000 outdoor enthusiasts.

Earlier in 2025, the Department of Rural and Community Development announced that it will invest over €4 million at Coillte recreational sites this year.

Full List: