Two Kilkenny students win Special Merit Awards in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Two Kilkenny students have won top prizes in this year’s 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

‘Woodwork Tools’ by 15-year-old Kilkenny College student Rose Smyth and ‘House On A Hill With Trees’ by six-year-old Daniel McGing from Bennettsbridge National School both were named among the Special Merit Awards winners for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said “demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination”.

The results had been delayed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an award ceremony’s not taking place so from today (14th September) to 2nd October all 126 winning paintings in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition will be exhibited by Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery.