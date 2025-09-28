There were two Local winners at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards, part of the organisation’s National Conference at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry, which took place on Friday night.

The judges’ special recognition award for emerging businesswoman of the year went to Bernie Woods of the Meaningful Muinteoir, while Órlaith Halpin of Sásta Skin Health won the judges’ recognition award for rising star.

Speaking to KCLR News, Bernie discussed the work that had gone into the Meaningful Muinteoir over the past year.

“So I travel all around the South East of Ireland, delivering mindfulness sessions based on the creative mindfulness approach to children and teenagers, and I’ve recently published a set of wellbeing and mindfulness poetry books for children and teenagers as well. I was a primary school teacher for eighteen years, and I could see firsthand the need for something like this, and it comes from just a passion in myself, to make a difference in the lives of our children and in the lives of our young people today.”