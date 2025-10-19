Two men are due in court today charged after a viable device, firearms and suspected drugs were found in Carlow on Thursday.

Gardaí searched a number of properties last week – a firearm and ammunition was found at a residential property in Carlow town and in a follow-up search at a home in Kernanstown, a viable improvised explosive device was uncovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cordon was set up and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team called to the scene to remove the device for a controlled explosion.

Searches continued at both properties on Friday aided by the Dog Unit during which two 3D-printed firearms, a shotgun and ammunition was found – also recovered was cocaine worth €35,000 and cannabis to the value of €10,000.

All of the findings will undergo analysis.

Two men, aged in their forties, were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a station in the Garda Eastern Region. Both are due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court at midday.

Investigations are ongoing.