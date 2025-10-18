Gardai have arrested two men in connection with the seizure of a viable device, firearms and suspected drugs worth €45,000 in Carlow.

Searches continued yesterday at a number of properties where two 3D-printed firearms were recovered along with a shotgun and ammunition.

Suspected cocaine valued at €35,000 and Cannabis valued at €10,000 was also recovered yesterday.

It comes as the Defence Forces bomb disposal team was called to a home in the Kernanstown area on Thursday, after Gardai­, searching the property, discovered the improvised explosive device.

It was safely removed from the scene for a controlled explosion to be carried out.

During an earlier search at another home on Thursday, Gardai­ from the Carlow Drugs Unit seized a gun and ammunition.

Two men in their 40s have been arrested and taken to a Garda station in the Eastern Region, where they can be held for up to three days.